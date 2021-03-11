Glenville State College reports record Day of Giving with more than $250,000 raised

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College is reporting its most successful Day of Giving event so far.

Officials at the college explained that hundreds of donors raised more than $250,000 for the institution in the event last month, far outpacing past years’ results for the one-day event.

Donors were able to specify what projects they wanted to support, and there were a variety of programs that reaped a benefit from the day.

“Things like scholarship, our Pioneer Pantry which feeds students, new equipment for our departments, research money for our different academic departments, new equipment, and travel gear,” said Ashley Knight, GSC director of fundraising.

This was the fourth year the college held the Day of Giving event. To learn more about the event, click here.