Glenville State College students attend WV Division of Forestry Timber Felling and Chainsaw Safety Workshop

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Students in the timber harvesting course at Glenville State College (GSC) Department of Land Resources recently had the chance to participate in the West Virginia Division of Forestry’s (WVDOF) Timber Felling and Chainsaw Safety Workshop in the College Forest property.

Organized by WVDOF Service Forester Jesse King and led by Forester Johnny King, the workshop allowed students to learn about personal protective equipment, timber harvesting laws and regulations, how to obtain a timber harvesting license in the State of West Virginia, and OSHA regulations.

Glenville State College students in the Timber Harvesting Techniques course listen as West Virginia Division of Forestry employee Johnny King (kneeling) conducts a stump analysis of a downed tree.

“This training teaches students what it takes to be safe in our forestry industry,” said Jesse King. “The students could go on to be a saw hand or work for agencies/companies in which it will be their responsibility to supervise employees and keep them safe. We hope that the students will take the techniques from this training and the skills learned in their timber harvesting course at GSC to go on to be the future of our field.”

Students also refined their skills with hands-on training involving practicing notches, boring into a tree, spring pole removal, tree topping and more.

“My favorite part of the class was definitely getting so much hands-on experience all at once,” said Gabrielle Dean, a sophomore Forest Technology student. “We’ve worked with chainsaws all semester, but getting to see who could bore closest to the hinge and really give everyone a chance to see where their skill levels were at was fun.”

Programs at the Department of Land Resources at Glenville State College can be inquired upon at Land.Resources@glenville.edu or by calling (304) 462-6370.