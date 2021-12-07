Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Downtown Glenville was decorated in preparation for the holidays by members of Glenville State College’s Student Government Association.

Garlands, lights, and bows were hung throughout City Square Park and the lot near the intersection of Main and Lewis Streets.

Glenville State College Student Government Association officers Garrett Watts (left) and Cody Dye add lights to the decorations at Glenville’s City Square Park.

“We started really adding more decorations to the Downtown area around three years ago, and we have tried to add a little more as money is available,” said Glenville Mayor Dennis Fitzpatrick. “The decorations we see now are part of that, in addition to the tree under the gazebo and the items on the archway entry into the Park that were generously donated by Terry Ellyson.”

“It was a pleasure to be able to help the City of Glenville get in the holiday spirit. I know I can speak for the whole Glenville State College Student Government Association in saying that we are grateful to have been given this wonderful opportunity by Mayor Fitzpatrick. Helping develop a stronger connection to the community not only helps the College, but it also helps our students develop a sense of engagement and belonging. We were more than happy to lend a hand to this great community, had a great time doing so, and look forward to more of these types of opportunities as we move into the new year,” said Student Government Association President, Nic McVaney.