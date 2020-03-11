Glenville State College taking extra precautions amid COVID-19 concerns; currently no plans to alter format of classes

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College officials said there are currently no plans to alter the format of classes due to COVID-19 concerns, however the college is continuing to monitor the situation.

College officials stated Glenville State College has been staying in contact with the Gilmer County Office of Emergency Management, the WV Higher Education Commission, the Gilmer County Health Department, the college’s Aramark Higher Education partners (on campus dining services provider), and others as they monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation locally, statewide and nationally.

Officials also said they are implementing simple prevention methods such as additional disinfecting/cleaning of common areas and high-touch services, reminding students and staff about good hygiene practices and distributing additional hand sanitizer stations and disinfecting wipes around campus.

Officials said that although there are currently no plans to alter the delivery format for classes for the remainder of the semester, like WVU announced it would be doing Tuesday, Glenville State College is offering workshops for faculty regarding moving classes online if the need to do so would arise. Officials said that if that happens, it would be communicated widely to students and employees so they can make the appropriate arrangements.

As of Wednesday, March 11, there are still currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.