Glenville State College to host Little Kanawha Reading Series Event

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Glenville State College will be hosting the first reading of the fall 2021 semester for the Little Kanawha Reading Series.

Marshall University professors Rachael and Joel Peckham will give the reading on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Glenville State College’s Robert F. Kidd Library.

The Little Kanawha Reading Series hopes to showcase the diversity of literary forms and voices in order to “enrich the cultural heritage of Appalachia and the communities around the Little Kanawha River.”

Rachael Peckham is most known for her prose poems and lyric nonfiction. Joel Peckham is the author of seven collections of poetry and is the subject of a memoir and several essays, among other things.

While the event is free and open to the public, social-distancing will be required and seating will be limited. The event will also be available to watch via live stream on GSC’s YouTube channel.