Glenville State College to host three live world premiere works with Flutist Lindsey Goodman

Lindsey Goodman, who serves as Adjunct Lecturer of Flute at Glenville State College, will hold a recital at Glenville State where she will perform three live world premiere works. | Photo by Perry Bennett

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A recital will be held at Glenville State College (GSC) on Oct. 27, featuring the talents of Flutist Lindsey Goodman.

The concert, called “Back to Live,” will take place at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

It will be Goodman’s first faculty residency performance at GSC since becoming the Adjunct Lecturer of Flute at the school.

“Three of the works, all solo flute miniatures, are receiving their live world premieres at this performance,” Goodman said. “These are works which were written for me during the pandemic and premiered in virtual video formats. Our audience in Glenville will be the first people to hear these works in person! One is by West Virginia’s own Tom Beal, whose Slovakia is inspired by his trips to that country, including one with the West Virginia Youth Symphony Orchestra.”

This performance will be her first solo recital for a live audience since January 2020.

“During the height of the pandemic, I performed over a dozen live-streamed and pre-recorded solo recitals from my living room for a number of presenting arts organizations, and I’m very much looking forward to the special and necessary sensation of sharing live music with an audience in the same room with me. Magic happens when we experience music together!” she said.

The recital will be free and open to the public.

For more about Goodman, visit www.lindseygoodman.com.