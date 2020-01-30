Glenville State College to provide more scholarships, thanks to large donation

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Prospective college students may find it easier to attend Glenville State College, thanks to a large donation.

The college received a $100,000 donation from the Maier Foundation to provide scholarships for students with financial need.

Photo courtesy of GSC Foundation

GSC Director of Fundraising, Ashley Knight, said the college has many first-generation students and scholarships from the Glenville State College Foundation will go a long way to their eventual graduation. The foundation focuses on the raising funds from non-state sources to help students.

“Students who receive a Foundation scholarship are more likely to graduate from Glenville,” Knight explained. “So it’s important that we continue to grow our scholarship funds to allow those students to be set up for success.”

Knight also said the college has worked to keep tuition costs some of the lowest in the state. To learn more about the Foundation and ways to give, or about the scholarship itself, click here.