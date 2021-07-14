Glenville State College to welcome students back under normal fall plans

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College staff said they’ll be returning to a normal schedule as students return for the next school year.

GSC students returned to campus last year under stricter protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

College President Mark Manchin said it’s about time to get back to a normal schedule, especially to help ensure students get the best education possible.

“We still are encouraging and recognizing those who wish to wear masks certainly can. We certainly will provide vaccines for anybody who feels the y need them who hasn’t had them,” Manchin said.

Most classes this fall will be in-person once again, and most of those scheduled online were set to be so even without pandemic precautions.