Glenville State College welcomes new students to campus

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — For the past week, Glenville State College’s class of 2025 was shown around its new campus with orientation and welcome week activities. On Friday, students were brought to the Fine Arts Center auditorium for convocation ceremonies.

Glenville State’s convocation ceremony

Faculty and staff sat on the stage to welcome students to campus. A few administrators walked up to the podium to give words of encouragement to students for the next four years. Many administrators themselves were Glenville State students, so they tried to relate to students and shared their experiences there. As alumni, they were eager to welcome the newest Pioneers to school.

“We are here to celebrate this momentous occasion in your life,” said staff council chair Eric Marks. “You’re moving on. You stepped up. And the staff here at Glenville State College are here to help ensure your success.”

First day of classes at Glenville State College is Monday, Aug. 16.

