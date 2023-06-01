GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — In April 2023, West Virginia Division of Forestry (DOF) worker Cody Mullens was killed while fighting a forest fire in Fayette County. Now, his family, friends and the DOF are creating a way for his memory to live on.

The Cody Mullens Memorial Scholarship will be offered to West Virginia residents who are incoming freshmen at Glenville State University and are pursuing a degree in Forest Technology, according to a press release from the university.

“We are honored to join Cody’s friends and family in acknowledging the love he had for the outdoors and for helping people. Once established, I know that this scholarship will be beneficial to future Pioneers,” said David Hutchison, Vice President of Advancement at Glenville State University.

“Cody loved everything about forestry, from when we were little until the day he died. […] This scholarship means his honor and his passion will live on forever. Cody was the type of person who would do anything to help anyone, so I know he would love this scholarship so much,” said Emily Rose, Mullens’s sister.

Donations can be made to the scholarship fund by sending contributions to GSU Foundation, 200 High St., Glenville, WV 26351. Checks should be made payable to the GSU Foundation with “Cody Mullens Scholarship” in the memo. Donations can also be made at this link.