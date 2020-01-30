Glenville State, EQT partner for new dual enrollment program

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College is partnering with EQT to provide local high school students the opportunity to have a leg up on potential careers in the land resources field.

The college is creating a land resources program that will be offered to students in eight counties in North Central West Virginia as part of GSC’s dual enrollment program. The program will be directed by Land Resources Chair, Rico Gazal.

Students will be able to take classes towards the land resources degree, and will be connected to the professors that they’ll eventually see at Glenville State.

“He’s relating these students with a teacher out here that teaches in the land resources department that they’re going to have over and over again when they come here to then get a degree in anything land resources,” said Chelsea Stickelman, director of admissions at the college.

Glenville State staff are still confirming which counties will be able to participate, starting with this year’s junior class. They hope to have those counties named by next week.

