GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Glenville State University Department of Fine Arts will once again operate the TNT® Fireworks stand to raise money.

According to a release from Glenville State University, the stand opened on Tuesday, June 20 and will continue to operate through Wednesday, July 5. The stand will be operated by Fine Arts students and faculty and the money raised from sales will go directly towards the Friends of Fine Arts fund.

“Friends of Fine Arts is a fund that we use to help pay for student enrichment activities,” Dr. Jason Barr, Chair of the Department of Fine Arts said. “It helps us to bring in clinicians, artists, performing musicians, and the like for our students to attend and learn from.”

TNT Fireworks regularly offers the use of their stands or tents during selling seasons for groups to raise money. This will be the third year that the Glenville State Department of Fine Arts had the opportunity to raise money through this stand.

“As always, the Department of Fine Arts thanks everyone for their support!” Barr added.

The stand will be open for business every day at the Foodland Plaza in Glenville from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Glenville State University and 12 News remind readers to use great caution when celebrating with fireworks.