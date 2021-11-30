Glenville State Fine Arts Center selling ornaments for scholarship fund

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Glenville State College’s Fine Arts Center made ornaments to sell for alumni and supporters.

Ornaments can be picked up at the Fine Arts Center building for $20, or can be ordered and shipped for $25, the proceeds of which will go into a scholarship fund for fine arts students.

The ornament depicts the Fine Arts Center building in a silver finish.

Glenville State College Fine Arts Center made ornaments to sell during the holidays. (WBOY Image)

“We have a lot of great alums out there, and they are very proud of Glenville State College. And those of us that work here and the students that go to school here, we’re all very proud of Glenville State College. So, this was just kind of a way for our alumni to not only give back to our fine arts department, and to GSC, but also to take a little bit of GSC with them as well,” said Dr. Jason Barr, department Chair of Fine Arts.

Barr suggests ordering an ornament before Dec. 12 if you want it before Christmas.