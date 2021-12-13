Glenville State hosts elementary students for rivalry basketball game

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Almost 700 elementary students from Gilmer, Braxton and Lewis counties went to the Glenville State College against Fairmont State University game on Monday.

According to the Athletics Director at Glenville State, the college has tried to host an event for the young students every year but was unable to last year because of the restrictions related to the pandemic.

Snowbird, Santa Claus and the Glenville State Pioneer were all at the game visiting the kids.

Snowbird did a dance for the camera. (WBOY Image)

“This is something they’ll remember for a long time, just the experience of being here in the Waco center, and seeing the college players, and with Glenville and Fairmont, two local teams… big rivalry, its a lot of fun for them and the teachers,” said Jesse Skiles, Director of Athletics for Glenville State University.

The Glenville State College Women’s Basketball Team won against Fairmont State with a final score of 110-85.