Glenville State partners with Mon Health to support nursing program that guarantees jobs for graduates

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College President Dr. Mark A. Manchin and Mon Health President and CEO David Goldberg signed an agreement on Wednesday to include Glenville State College (GSC) in the Mon Health Scholars Program (MHSP).

Through the MHSP, Glenville State’s new nursing program will start in the fall of 2022 and provide eligible students with assistance and stability for their future careers.

In order to be selected by Mon Health System for the scholarship, students must be fully enrolled in Glenville State College before applying.

Nursing students that are accepted into the program will receive scholarship opportunities, and upon graduation from GSC, students are guaranteed a job through Mon Health.

The scholarship provides financial support that may include tuition, textbooks and academic fees.

Dr. Mark A. Manchin, President of Glenville State College, speaks about the great opportunity for future graduate nurses from GSC.

Under the agreement, Mon Health Scholars must graduate from Glenville State with their nursing degree, complete the majority of their clinical rotations within Mon Health System facilities.

“Today’s agreement will allow those students who perhaps need a little help, to have that help and come on and be students here at Glenville. We’re very pleased, today, to partner with Mon Health who will provide us with the necessary scholarships and employment opportunities, so that’s what today is all about,” said Dr. Mark A. Manchin, President of Glenville State University.

In order to apply for Mon Health Scholar Program, students must:

have a cumulative college GPA of at least 2.0.

be a resident of West Virginia, Pennsylvania, or Maryland.

be admitted into a nursing program in North Central West Virginia at a qualified institution. GSC students should be enrolled before applying.

Mon Health is the ninth largest employer in the state of West Virginia. There are more than 60 Mon Health Systems sites of care across north central West Virginia.

“We’re glad to partner anywhere because we have to keep our nurses in the state. Too many people get trained here and move on. We’re an aging population, we have a lot of comorbidities, many people need nurses right here. During this pandemic, it showed us more than ever that we have to grow and maintain our own,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health.

Davis and Elkins, WV Junior College and Fairmont State are among some of the other schools that Mon Health has partnered with in an effort to keep nurses in the Mountain State.

David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health, speaks on the need for nurses in W.Va.

Mon Health will be opening a new hospital in December called Mon Marion neighborhood hospital. Continuously bringing health care, doctors and services close to home is part of the goal for Mon Heath.

Glenville State College’s president hopes that the partnership with Mon Health will encourage more nursing students to enroll and make their new nursing program, which will begin in the fall of 2022, more successful.

For more information about Glenville State College, contact admissions@glenville.edu or call (800) 924-2010.