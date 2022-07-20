GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University is currently hosting a youth storytelling camp in partnership with the West Virginia Storytelling Guild.

Students in grades nine through 12 have been attending a series of storytelling workshops throughout the week taught by members of the West Virginia Storytelling Guild, and the camp will have a public storytelling concert this Friday at 7 p.m. in the Mollohan Center on the Glenville State campus.

Students listen to their instructor, W.I. Hairston, about standing out (WBOY image)

There are eight workshops in total, covering topics like how to engage with an audience and keep their attention, character development and choosing a storytelling medium, as well as more specific topics like ghost stories.

Co-director of the camp and West Virginia Storytelling Guild member Jo Ann Dadisman said this camp has been a long time coming for the guild.

“After COVID, we were very contemplative. We wanted to do something for the youth because we care very deeply about the young people in our state. We care equally deeply about the legacy that is here in the stories and in the storytellers to pass onto the next generation,” Dadisman said.

The storytelling guild is comprised of 60 members across five different states, who act as chroniclers and storytellers for public events like the Mountain State Art and Craft Fair, the West Virginia Folk Festival and library and school events.

Dadisman said that in any profession, effective speaking techniques are always essential for students to be successful.

“Whether they want to be librarians or teachers or preachers, or whether they want to be in the world of business. Regardless of where it is, the value of public speaking, of knowing your audience, of being able to communicate effectively for a specific purpose is something that storytelling is all about,” said Dadisman.

Glenville State University and the West Virginia Storytelling Guild plan to have the camp again next year. For more information on the camp, you can view its website here.