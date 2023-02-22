GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University, through the support of over 800 donors, was able to raise over one million dollars during its Founders Day of Giving event, according to a release. The event took place from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, the anniversary of Glenville State’s founding.

Donations supported 46 projects across campus including:

Every academic department

Every athletic team

Scholarship funds

Alumni and student projects

The Pioneer Fund

The President’s Circle

Specific projects that received funding included renovations to the Alumni Center, the Pioneer Pantry, theater, education abroad and many others.

“Once again, our Founders Day of Giving celebration showed exactly what makes Glenville State University so special. Our alumni and friends, faculty, staff, and students all came together to celebrate our great institution while helping to meet our fundraising goals. We are so grateful for everyone who made this day possible and appreciate each and every gift. I want to especially thank the Morris Family Foundation for their generous $500,000 match that was in place for Founders Day,” said Vice President of Advancement, David Hutchison.

To celebrate the occasion, students, faculty, and staff gathered in the Mollohan Campus Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. During the gathering students were able to view historic information and artifacts on display from Glenville State’s archive and enjoy Founders Day cupcakes.

“I join Vice President Hutchison in sending our most sincere thanks to the Pioneer Family,” said Glenville State President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin. “This was a successful week of fundraising but it was also our Founders Day celebrating 151 years! Our campus community is better because of each of our supporters…and that includes every employee, student, alumnus, business partner, parent, and friend who participated. Again, thank you all for stepping up to the challenge and ensuring the brightest future for our students and our institution.”

Glenville State said that it will continue accepting donations through Feb. 24. Anyone who wishes to donate should visit give.glenville.edu.