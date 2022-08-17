GLENVILLE, W.Va. – A Glenville State University senior will spend six months at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida as part of the Disney College Program.

(Courtesy Photo from Glenville State University)

From Ona, West Virginia, Madelin Toy is studying history and political science and criminal justice with concentrations in administration of justice and field forensics, and she has also been a member of the GSU Acrobatics and Tumbling Team for four years.

But now, she is getting on-the-job experience working at Disney World. During the six-month program, Toy will participate in college coursework, meet and live with people from all over the country, network, and take part in personal and career development classes.

“This opportunity means everything and then some to me. It is truly a wonderful place where dreams do come true,” said Toy.

She noted that the application process was simple, but waiting to find out if she received the internship was the hardest part. “I was standing in line waiting to check out at Walmart when I found out. To say I was speechless would be an understatement,” she added.

Toy’s advice to students wanting to pursue an internship is to simply apply. “It is one of the greatest spur-of-the-moment decisions I have ever made!”

Her internship concludes in January 2023.