GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Glenville State University (GSU) Department of Land Resources student received the EnerGIS scholarship for his work through the university’s Honors Program.

Jared Bishop is getting his Geographic Information Systems certificate from GSU and his projects use GIS software, so he was able to apply for the scholarship, which is available for Appalachian students in the field of study.

Bishop told GSU’s Public Relations department that he’s used GIS data to generate maps that display the topography, hydrology and historical land-use data for his coursework, as well as for personal projects like mapping his family’s farm and native trout streams throughout West Virginia.

As part of the scholarship, Bishop must give a brief presentation at the EnerGIS Conference in late September, which is scheduled to be held in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.