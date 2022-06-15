MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A student at Glenville State University landed a competitive internship with NASA at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences.

Natalie Fout, who is majoring in mathematics education, will get the opportunity to enhance her Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM)-based lesson planning skills, learn how to work with kids of different age groups and get the opportunity to refine her mentoring style as part of the NASA WV Space Grant Consortium (WVSGC) program, according to Glenville State’s PR department.

Fout was chosen for the internship after a competitive application and interview process. She’s a member of the Honors Program, Glenville’s chapter of the science and mathematics honor society Chi Beta Phi, and the Lady Pioneer Softball team.

WVSGC focuses on building research infrastructure and awarding research grants, as well as promoting STEM education with STEM summer camps and other educational opportunities. More information about its programs and opportunities is on its website.

Click here for more information about NASA’s internship programs.