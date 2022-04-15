GLENVILLE, W.Va. – A new Glenville State University (GSU) Pioneer Mascot has been announced. Gabrielle Dean, a junior from Etam, West Virginia will take up the mantle for the 2022-2023 academic year.

On campus, Dean has served as a student worker in the Department of Land Resources, a GSU Marketing Ambassador and secretary for the Forestry Club, though she will serve as president of the Forestry Club next semester.

“It means a lot to me to be the Glenville State University Pioneer,” said Dean. “It is fulfilling a dream I have had since I came to Glenville State, and it is an honor to be chosen for the position. I look forward to representing our school and having the honor of serving as the Pioneer.”

Dean will become the 82nd student, and the 7th woman, to portray the Pioneer Mascot.

“I love the family atmosphere of Glenville State University, I love the tight-knit, small town school atmosphere, and of course, I love the Department of Land Resources and being a part of it! I would like to thank God, my family, friends, and supporters, and Glenville State University for this opportunity. I am beyond excited to serve as the 2022-2023 Glenville State Pioneer! Let’s go Pioneers!”

As the GSU Pioneer, Dean will attend many school and sporting events, working to promote and support the university wearing the official uniform of the Glenville State Pioneer, a set of buckskins, a coonskin hat and a musket.