GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The spring performance of Glenville State University’s Concert Choir and Chamber Singers will be held on April 19 at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

Admission to the performance, titled “You Will Be Found: Outcasts of the Stage,” will be by donation.

“This concert features songs of outcasts of the musical theatre and opera stage. Featuring many Glenville State student soloists in lead parts, we will travel through some of the huge hits and a few lesser known songs of those who – for one reason or another – exist on the outskirts of their world,” Director of Choirs, Sarah Nale, said. “The concert will showcase works from established musicals such as Newsies, Hairspray, and Dear Evan Hansen as well as famous operas like Carmen and La traviata.”

To learn more, call 304-462-6340.