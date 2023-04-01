Students talk with a recruiter at a past Glenville State University Career and Graduate School Expo (GSU photo)

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University (GSU) will hold a Career and Graduate School Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 at the GSU Waco Center.

According to a GSU release, prospective employers will have the opportunity to meet graduating or recently graduated Glenville State students looking for positions.

Those looking to register a booth should contact Career.Services@glenville.edu to sign up for free. The event will also have lunch provided.

For more information about the expo or to reserve a space, contact 304-462-4118.