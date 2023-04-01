GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University (GSU) will hold a Career and Graduate School Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 at the GSU Waco Center.
According to a GSU release, prospective employers will have the opportunity to meet graduating or recently graduated Glenville State students looking for positions.
Those looking to register a booth should contact Career.Services@glenville.edu to sign up for free. The event will also have lunch provided.
For more information about the expo or to reserve a space, contact 304-462-4118.