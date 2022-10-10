GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Glenville State University (GSU) kicked off its homecoming weekend on Oct. 10 with a picnic and the coronation of the queen.

Jordyn Dansby-Ross was crowned as the GSU 2022 homecoming queen. Dansby-Ross is from Sacramento, California and a member of the GSU soccer team. After graduation she plans to further her education with a master’s degree and a Doctor of Psychology degree in counseling psychology and also become a National Women’s Soccer League referee.

The university has many activities planned for the week for current students, and alumni who plan to come and visit their alma mater.

“A lot of fond memories for us, those of us who are growing a little older, and I like to interact with those individuals who remember the day when they walked across campus and just for a fleeting moment, they’re young again, and I do that, I enjoy doing that with some of those in the alumni coming back, and of course those who graduated just a few years ago,” said Dr. Mark Manchin, Glenville State University president.

The homecoming dance will be on Oct. 13 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. On Oct. 14, there will be a celebration of life for GSU’s First Lady Gigi Manchin at 2 p.m. The homecoming game coming up on Oct. 15 will start at 1:30 p.m. against Alderson Broaddus University.