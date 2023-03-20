GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University will be hosting its annual Percussion Ensemble Concert on April 7 at 7 p.m.

The concert will be divided into two parts and held at the Fine Arts Center Auditorium, with admission being done by donation.

“Fans can expect to hear a first half with traditional percussion literature that varies greatly in style from piece to piece while the second half will consist of modern pop songs, music from various forms of media, and some more unique genres that we haven’t featured before,” said ensemble director and Lecturer of Music, Garrett Hacker.

For more information, you can call 304-462-6340.