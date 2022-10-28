GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State University has been working to raise awareness to prevent domestic violence issues throughout October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Early in the month, the campus Title IX office partnered with Public Safety staff and HOPE, Inc. and hosted “These Hands Don’t Hurt,” a sexual violence prevention program where people came together to place their painted handprints on a large canvas to show their solidarity with domestic violence victims. The banner was then put up near the Robert F. Kidd Library.

“I was very pleased with the turnout to our ‘These Hands Don’t Hurt’ event. We have been unable to host these types of events on campus over the last couple of years due to COVID, so it was important to again put that awareness and our resources out in front of the campus community so they know help is available,” said Glenville State’s Title IX coordinator, Tegan McEntire. “Domestic violence awareness is a very important issue all year, not just in October.”

HOPE, Inc. provides resources and services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking in parts of West Virginia.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the HOPE, Inc. 24-Hour Helpline at (304) 367-1100, the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-HOPE or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-SAFE.