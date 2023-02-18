GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Glenville State University (GSU) has a few things to celebrate on Sunday.

While Feb. 19 is GSU’s Founders Day, celebrating the institute’s 151st anniversary, it is also the day of the annual Founders Day of Giving campaign.

“Fundraising projects are in place for each academic department and athletic team, scholarship funds, and specific projects such as theater, education abroad, Alumni Center renovation, the Pioneer Pantry, and more,” according to a GSU release.

“It has been great to see everyone engaging with our giving campaigns so far this week,” said David Hutchison, vice president of advancement. “If you have not given yet, there is still plenty of time. And remember, each gift – no matter the size – makes an impact and helps bring us closer to our goals.”

The Morris Family Foundation has also promised to match $500,000 for the Founders Day of Giving once GSU has raised $500,000.

To donate, you can visit give.glenville.edu. For more information, you can call the GSU Foundation at 304-462-6380.