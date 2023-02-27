GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University (GSU) announced that they are organizing some of their academic programs and consolidating them in their own College of Health Sciences.

“We want to add the College of Health Sciences at Glenville State University in order to simply be able to offer more training related to health occupations, counseling and social work, healthcare administration, athletic training, and others in addition to nursing and the other programs we already offer,” said GSU president, Dr. Mark A. Manchin.

According to a GSU release, the College of Health Sciences, complete with five faculty members and Dean of Health Sciences, will launch in the fall semester with “bachelor’s degree programs in Physical Education, Health and Human Performance, and the pre-nursing curriculum required for admission into Marshall University’s Nursing Program.”

A vacant space at the Waco Center is the current candidate to host various academic spaces, including a skills lab, simulation lab, lecture room, and a “flex space,” among other things.

“In addition to our own faculty and staff, we have received tremendous insight and feedback from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, the West Virginia Rural Health Association, the Northern West Virginia Rural Health Education Center, Mon Health, Pierpont Community and Technical College, and Marshall University,” said GSU provost, Dr. Gary Morris. “The guidance of this group has helped us identify high-need academic and professional degrees in the fields of Health Sciences that will support central West Virginia now and into the future.”