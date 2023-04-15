GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A concert by the Glenville State University (GSU) Jazz Ensembles will be held on April 21 at the Glenville State Fine Arts Center Auditorium starting at 7 p.m., with admission being done by donation.

According to a GSU release, the performance will include two combo groups that will feature “a variety of jazz styles, including swing, Latin, rock, and funk.”

Adjunct Instructor Jeremy Carter will direct the first combo group, made up of underclassmen. Following this will be the second combo and the Jazz Ensembles, directed by Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Jason Barr. The show will end with a performance by the Big Band.

“The students in the Jazz Ensemble and I invite everyone to this concert,” said Barr. “April is Jazz Appreciation Month and there’s no better way to celebrate than to come out and hear some awesome jazz tunes.”

To learn more, you can call 304-462-6340.