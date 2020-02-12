Glenville State University to host annual fundraising event to help students

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College students and alumni are being asked to give back to their alma mater next week.

The college’s annual Day of Giving is coming up on February 19, which coincides with the college’s Founders Day. The goal for the event to raise more than $100,000 in donations.

Officials said that the money raised can make a real difference in the educations of students.

“The majority of our students are on some type of financial aid, so that really helps us reduce the cost of their attendance and also the debt that they have, if any, when they graduate from GSC,” said GSC Director of Fundraising Ashley Knight.

Those who want to donate can also start early by clicking here as the theater department will be hosting a murder mystery dinner on Valentine’s Day to kick-start the event.

Those interested can text ‘GSC2020 to 31996 for more information on how to donate.