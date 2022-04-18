

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – On April 26, Glenville State University will be hosting author and photographer Mark Romano in the Robert F. Kidd Library at 6 p.m.

The event will have Romano reading from his latest book, One Lives One Dies. The book is a true story told through the actual journals, letters, interviews and photographs of Bud Webb and Junior Smith as well as “their families, their girlfriends, and their fellow soldiers during World War II.”

Romano also hopes to use the event to recruit college-age actors for a proposed film adaptation of the story.

Author and Photographer, Mark Romano

The free event is open to the public and can also be viewed via live stream on the GSU YouTube channel on April 26.

Romano is an author and photographer who has specialized in high school senior portraits and offers photography courses. He graduated from Glenville State University in 1992 and has since received awards from Professional Photographers of America and Professional Photographers of West Virginia. He lives in West Virginia with his wife and has two grown sons.

This event is part of the Little Kanawha Reading Series, a collaboration between the GSU Departments of Language and Literature and Social Science and the Robert F. Kidd Library meant to “provide a showcase for a diversity of literary forms and voices in order to acknowledge and enrich the cultural heritage of Appalachia and the communities around the Little Kanawha River.”

More information regarding the Little Kanawha Reading Series can be found by calling (304) 462-6322.