GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State University is launching a new program to aid with recycling efforts with help from members of the University’s Environmental Science Club and the Alpha Iota Chapter of Chi Beta Phi.

The Adopt-a-Building program facilitates the collaboration and management of recycling bins around campus.

“Once they’re registered, individuals or groups can begin collecting recyclable materials and arrange transportation to the community containers currently located in Glenville at Hays City. We can even help facilitate transporting the materials with the campus Physical Plant if needed,” said Dr. Nabil Nasseri, Assistant Professor of Natural Resource Management in the Department of Land Resources and the faculty advisor for the Glenville State University Environmental Science Club.

Nasseri said that transporting the recycling off campus should be a short-term solution, with a long-term goal being a centralized location on Glenville State’s campus. The on-campus recycling hub would be included in the ongoing sustainability initiatives.

A campaign to educate the campus about what can and cannot be recycled is also in the works thanks to some of the students in the Environmental Science Club.

“While we are not going solve the worlds waste problem, we can try to make it a little better. One individual recycling is a drop in the bucket, but a community recycling is many drops – and a full bucket in its component is a collection of drops,” Nasseri said. “A major goal is simply to reduce our waste footprint. In January 2022, Glenville State generated around six tons or 12,000 pounds of trash. We estimate that 40-60% of that could have been recycled, with most of that being cardboard. Even recycling 15% of that would have resulted in 1,800 fewer pounds of waste going into landfills that month.”

Those who wish to participate can contact Nasseri at Nabil.Nasseri@glenville.edu.