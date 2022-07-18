Renovation work in progress at Glenville State University in the Mollohan Campus Community Center snack bar area. (GSU Photo/Dustin Crutchfield)

Representatives from Aramark Collegiate Hospitality and Glenville State University pose with a presentation check for dining renovations taking place at Glenville State; pictured (l-r) are Alicia Gaul, Lisa Smarr, Brett Ridgway, Rita Hedrick Helmick, and Bert Jedamski. (GSU Photo/Kristen Cosner)

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University is upgrading its dining services, it announced in a press release Monday.

The university said it received $1.5 million from Aramark last month to renovate and upgrade the cafeteria and snack bar areas inside the Mollohan Campus Community Center.

The school brought in Freshens, a “fresh casual” restaurant. The upgrades also include an updated grill, and an express convenience store area, as well as updates to the cafeteria serving and dining room areas. A “We Proudly Serve” Starbucks coffee shop will also be opening on the main floor of Louis Bennett Hall near the Pioneer Campus Store in the fall.

The renovations come after Glenville State renewed its campus food services contract with Aramark Collegiate Hospitality for the next 15 years.