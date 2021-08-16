Glenville State welcomes Barnes & Noble program to campus

GLENVILLE W.Va. – Glenville State College celebrated the return of students with the ribbon cutting for its brand-new bookstore.

The Pioneer Campus Store, which is built in an old dorm room area, opened its doors to students on Monday. It showcases Glenville State College T-shirts, hats and plenty of school supplies.

Barnes & Noble partnered with GSC, bringing its First Day Complete program to the bookstore. The program provides students with all their required textbooks ready for pick up on their first day of class. Glenville State is the first of this program in West Virginia.

John Chaump, the Barnes & Noble Education Regional Manager, said that being prepared for the semester helps dictate a student’s success in class. “We found that if a student doesn’t have their materials on the first day of class, if they’re not prepared, they can easily fall behind and that’s the kind of thing that will lead to student basically having to drop out or maybe take classes over which again is going to cost more money for them. So, really one of the keys to academic success is having all of your materials on the first day of class so you can be prepared and successful, and that’s what this program really assures happens.”

Glenville State College continues to bring its students modern-day luxuries. The college also broke ground for a Starbucks coffee shop on Monday, which will be located right next to the new Pioneer Campus Store.