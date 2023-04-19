GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — On April 5, students, faculty and staff from Glenville State University’s (GSU) Department of Land Resources teamed up with West Virginia State University (WVSU) to plant 500 trees on and around the College Forest in Glenville.

According to a release, WVSU’s Research and Development Corporation provided the trees via a partnership with Diversified Energy who removed them for a pipeline that they’re building.

“Diversified Energy approached WVSU Research and Development Corporation last year seeking a partner to help them plant back trees they had removed to extend a pipeline in Wyoming County. They were originally looking to plant 5,000 trees and WVSU proposed planting 10,000. When it is all said and done, WVSU and partners will have planted 10,263 trees in the state of West Virginia. Over 7,000 of these trees are being planted by FFA chapters across the state, lending to an educational component with this project and engaging students in forestry practices.” Elizabeth Moss, a Natural Resources Extension Educator with the West Virginia State University Extension Service Agriculture and Natural Resources Division said.

After the trees were planted, they were protected with tubes in order to prevent animals like deer from potentially harming them during their first few years of growth. Invasive plant species will also be controlled on the site to allow the trees to grow into a “young forest.”

Last fall, GSU students cleared a patch of Autumn Olive, an invasive shrub, from a site in the College Forest which was able to make way for the new saplings to be planted.

“A number of different trees species were planted including Red Oak, Chestnut Oak, Sweet Gum, White Pine, Virginia Pine, Pin Oak, River Birch, and Red Mulberry,” Glenville State’s Associate Professor of Forestry, Dr. Brian Perkins said. “The regeneration of forests has become more challenging in recent decades due to the presence of invasive species and an overpopulation of deer. So, planting and protecting these trees will ensure that future generations have a forest to enjoy and benefit from.”

Glenville State was able to participate in this planting event thanks to GSU Natural Management student, Corey Foster. According to Moss, Foster was able to make a connection with West Virginia State after interning with their Extension Service and Natural Resources Division.