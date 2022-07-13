Gigi Manchin (Courtesy: Glenville State University)

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University announced the passing of its First Lady Virginia “Gigi” Manchin. According to a release from the university, she died early Wednesday morning.

“My wife was a vibrant presence on campus and she loved doing things for our students, faculty, staff, and the community. Our family is heartbroken over her passing and she will be sorely missed, not only by me, but by all who came into contact with her,” said Glenville State University President, Dr. Mark Manchin.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Virginia “Gigi” Manchin Memorial Scholarship. Donations can be made through the Glenville State University Foundation by contacting 304-462-6381 or by mail at 200 High Street, Glenville, WV 26351.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a future date.