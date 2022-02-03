Glenville student brings clothing line to business competition

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – A Glenville State College sophomore is bringing her love of sports apparel alive with her own business.

Avalon Green, an Integrated Marketing major from Salt Lake City, Utah, submitted her business proposal for Avalon Green Apparel to the West Virginia Collegiate Business Plan Competition and has landed a spot in the finals.

It includes a line of signature women’s golf apparel. A golfer herself, Green conceptualized the designs – built by the player, for the player. She hopes that her designs will give female golfers the clothing they need to be “courageous, confident and unstoppable,” according to a release from Glenville State.

Green was notified about advancing to the finals in early February.

“I am so excited to be representing Glenville State College in the West Virginia Collegiate Business Plan Competition. I want to be able to give women the freedom to play golf to their true potential, and I believe that Avalon Green Apparel will help them to do that. I would like to thank everyone at the college for helping me get this far. I cannot wait to see where this competition will take all of us,” Green said.

“Avalon has identified a market that is not being served well and is creating a solution with mass appeal,” said Dr. Mark Sarver, Associate Professor of Business at Glenville State and Green’s coach for the competition.

Each team in the finals will have the opportunity to work with 3Steps2StartUp and the Robert C. Byrd Institute to prepare for the last leg of the competition. The organizations will help Green prepare her pitch and give her resources that she needs to make her brand come to life.

The teams will also attend virtual workshops in February to work with marketing, financial, legal, and business professionals. The workshops will make valuable information related to starting a business in West Virginia available to the finalists.

“Glenville State College is immensely proud of Ms. Green and what she has accomplished so far in this competition,” said Glenville State College President, Dr. Mark Manchin. “Her planning and thoughtfulness have been exemplary and I look forward to seeing her present her business plan in the final round.”

The final competition will be held Wednesday, April 6 in Charleston, West Virginia. In addition to submitting a full business plan for review by the judges, teams will also make a five-minute presentation and hold a question and answer session with investors.

Throughout the sixteen-year history of the WVCBPC, Glenville State has been represented in the semifinals and finals multiple times.

The competition provides college students throughout the state of West Virginia with the unique opportunity to make a business idea come to life with the support of state institutions of higher education and investors from around the country. The competition awards technical assistance funding each year to eager entrepreneurs in West Virginia.