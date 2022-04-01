GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State University students recently took part in a training to help prevent suicide and to become mental heath advocates on their campus as part of the statewide Green Bandana Initiative. The training focused on “Question, Persuade, Refer” (QPR) for suicide prevention.

According to a release from Glenville state, QPR techniques allow anyone to become familiar with ways to question someone about suicide, persuade them to get help, and refer them to the appropriate resource for help.

According to a recent national survey, two-thirds, or 67 percent, of college students have faced mental or emotional issues in the past year. The same report found that if a student is facing a serious mental health issue, they are most likely to turn first to a peer for support.

The West Virginia Green Bandana Initiative, aims to shine a brighter light on student mental health on campuses statewide. Through the initiative, students who complete mental health training this spring will receive a green bandana that, when displayed on their backpacks or elsewhere serves as a signal to other students that they are open to talking and are a source of support.

“We’ve heard from students on our campus that more mental health resources are very important,” said GSU Student Government Association President, Nic McVaney. “It has been a big topic of discussion at our ACS meetings and, when this opportunity for Glenville State to participate in the Green Bandana Initiative came up, we knew it would be a positive thing. I appreciate those who took part in the first session and hope that more of our Pioneers take part in the upcoming peer training session to learn more about this important topic.”

One training session has already taken place on Glenville State University’s campus and another is planned for later in April.

Hundreds of students have the opportunity to register for the statewide training and increase their knowledge and skills in talking with their peers about mental health. In support of the initiative, NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Greater Wheeling received a grant to purchase 2,000 green bandanas to distribute to the 18 participating college campuses.

For more information on West Virginia Green Bandana Initiative click here.