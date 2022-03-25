CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice is calling on all West Virginians to join him in cheering on the Glenville State University Lady Pioneers basketball team in their first-ever National Championship appearance Friday night.

After defeating Grand Valley State on Wednesday, the Glenville State women’s basketball team earned a spot in the NCAA Division II championship game in Birmingham, AL.

Highlights from the Glenville women’s basketball win against Grand Valley

“This is a tremendous accomplishment by the Lady Pioneers. I am so proud of their hard work this season and, judging by the scores of the previous games in this tournament, I have no doubt they will bring their A-game tonight,” Gov. Justice said.

“This team has got to be one of the most dominant college sports teams in state history, but they’ve got to finish the job with a win tonight,” Gov. Justice continued. “It’s another opportunity for West Virginia to shine on the national stage, and I hope everyone will join me in cheering the Lady Pioneers on to a big win.”

During this season, the Lady Pioneers earned their first number one national ranking, the best record in school history at 34-1, and now their first trip to the National Championship.

And on top of all that, they averaged an impressive 96 points per game.

In the NCAA Division II national championship tournament, they have demolished their opponents by an average of over 28 points per game, according to a release from Gov. Justice.

“All of this incredible success starts with Glenville State’s outstanding head coach, Kim Stephens,” Gov. Justice said. “Coach Stephens is a graduate of Parkersburg South and a Glenville State alum herself. While their success story this season has been unbelievable, it’s even sweeter to know that we have a West Virginia native molding this West Virginia team into one of the very best juggernauts in the entire country.”

Coach Stephens was named D-II Women’s Basketball National Coach of Year earlier this week. She’s been the head coach at GSU for six seasons.

You can watch the Glenville State women tip-off against Western Washington at 8 p.m. Friday night on CBS Sports Network.