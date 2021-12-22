GLENVILLE, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced at a press conference on Tuesday that nursing programs at three schools in the state will receive funding.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission will distribute $48 million dollars from the federal CARES Act between Glenville State College, Concord University, and Bridge Valley Community and Technical College.

Funds will be used to start nursing programs at the schools and expand Bridge Valley’s current nursing program.

“No words can adequately describe how I feel about this announcement,” said Glenville State College President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin. “We’re excited about this opportunity, and I want to thank Governor Justice for his leadership in taking the initiative to tackle this shortage of nurses. We see now, especially with COVID, that nurses are needed here in West Virginia and throughout the nation. This initiative will allow us to train more nurses for the future right where we need them the most – in rural areas of our state. So, with this endeavor, I believe that it will make a real difference in the clinics and small hospitals of the Mountain State and beyond.”

Glenville State College has also partnered with Marshall University in an agreement that will allow students to enroll at Glenville State and complete Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) general education courses during their first year.

The program, which awaits WV Board of Nursing approval, was designed for BSN students to “work with individuals, families, groups, and communities in a variety of healthcare settings,” learning from Marshall faculty members on Glenville State’s campus as they work toward obtaining their RN licensure.

Pre-nursing enrollment begins in the fall of 2022 at Glenville State.

“This type of four-year nursing program has never existed in the central part of West Virginia where Glenville State is located, and we are looking forward to expanding our footprint and expanding access to this in-demand program. This will help fill a real need and, again, I thank Governor Justice for helping us to train these much-needed nurses,” Manchin added.

For more information about the nursing program at Glenville State College, visit www.glenville.edu/nursing.