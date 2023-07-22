GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Kids lined up for the graduation ceremony of the West Virginia Sheriff’s Association Youth Leadership Academy, which was held Friday at the Glenville State University’s Fine Arts Building.

The West Virginia Sheriff’s Association Youth Leadership Academy brings kids in from across the state and teaches them about citizenship, laws and the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

The camp lasted for a week, and while in attendance, the youth got to attend the firing range, participate in a DUI Simulator, watch the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad detonate explosives and more.

Dave Gosa, Lewis County Sheriff, said “it teaches them citizenship, about the laws, and we talk to them about drugs and alcohol, and it’s a overall a good fit for these kids because they’re going to be going out into the real world eventually. So, its, it’s a big thing for them.”

The academy was held at Glenville State University and Sheriff Gosa was happy to say it will be held there again next year. If you are interested in attending the West Virginia Sheriff’s Association Youth Leadership Academy, you can apply on the West Virginia Sheriff’s Association Facebook Page.