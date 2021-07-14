GSC announces scholarship for students named after local alumna

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – A new scholarship created for students at Glenville State College honors a college alumna.

The Mary J. Griffith Scholarship was established to create a fund to help students facing financial need attend college at her alma mater.

A new gift from her estate has pushed the fund to more than $2M, enabling more students to graduate, some as the first in their family.

“I don’t know how many times, particularly the last time we had our graduation, how many people came up to me and said “this is the greatest time of my life, because this is the first time anybody from our family graduated from college. That’s what it’s all about, that’s what this means, and this allows that,” said GSC President Dr. Mark Manchin.

The scholarship is renewable for students for four years as long as they maintain a 3.0 GPA.