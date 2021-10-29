GSC Hidden Promise Scholars Team top fund-raisers of Out of the Darkness Walk event

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Glenville State College (GSC) Hidden Promise Scholars participated in the Out of the Darkness Walk for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) in Huntington in early October.

AFSP has held Out of the Darkness Walks since 2004. This walk took place by the Harris Riverfront Park.

The GSC team of eight, along with their coordinator, was recognized at the end of the event as the top fundraising team, having raised nearly $800.

One Hidden Promise Scholar member was recognized as the single top fund-raiser of the event. Hannah Clarkson posted her fundraiser on her Facebook and reached out to her family and friends for donations. She managed to raise $370.

Hannah Clarkson (L) with her friend at the event

The funds raised will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“I have donated to other peoples fundraisers and charities, but this was the first time since I was in high school that I’ve raised the money myself. It was really rewarding, like nothing I’ve ever done before and I figured I’m a senior in college now, so its time to get involved,” said Clarkson.

The Out of the Darkness walks are intended to bring awareness to and create a platform for the importance of mental health.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, please call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling (800) 273-8255. The Crisis Text Line is available 24/7, and can be accessed by texting “HELLO” to 741741.