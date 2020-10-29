GSC holding virtual 5K race to support student needs

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – A local college is going virtual for a new fundraising event this week. Glenville State College is hosting its first “Race to Pioneer Peak” virtual 5K event.

Participants who sign up are asked to do 3.1 miles between Monday and this Saturday and share pictures of them.

Funds from the event go to support the college’s Student Hardship Fund, something that’s become more important since the start of the COVID pandemic.

“So we really wanted to focus on a way to gain as much funds as possible to provide those students that needed that help. So this is a way that goes directly into that. Students can turn around and apply for it, and we can get it to them. So it just really seemed like this was the fit at the time,” said GSC Director of Alumni Relations Conner Ferguson.

You can still sign up for the event at Glenville State’s website.