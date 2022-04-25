GLENVILLE, W.Va. – On April 29 at 7:00 p.m., members of the Glenville State University Concert Band will perform at the annual spring concert in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

With free admission, anyone can experience standard concert band classics, as well as pop selections celebrating Harry Potter, the seventies and American composer John Philip Sousa.

“This has been a big year for all of our student musicians and I cannot stress how hard they have worked over these last few months,” said Associate Professor of Music and Marching, Pep, and Concert Band Director, Dr. Lloyd Bone. “The culmination of this semester with our annual Concert Band Concert and the Honor Band Weekend is something we hope to share with as many members of the community as possible.”

Following the Concert Band, the South Carolinian variety show band, N’Tranze Band, will perform in the Mollohan Campus Community Center Rusty Musket café beginning at 8:00 p.m., which will also be free to attend.

The Concert Band concert will be held in conjunction with the twelfth annual Glenville State University Honor Band. Over 100 West Virginian high school and middle school students are expected to attend.

For more information, contact (304) 462-6340.