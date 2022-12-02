GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Glenville State University’s (GSU) student athletes came together recently to help in the fight against breast cancer.

Members from the GSU boxing team and wrestling team worked alongside athletic training staff to donate $2,000 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation as part of the “Knock Out Cancer” fundraiser by having the wrestling team and campus athletic trainers helping out during the annual War at the Waco boxing event.

“Since I started coaching boxing at GSU in 2015, the boxing squad has supported breast cancer research. When alumnus François Scarboro Jr. boxed for me, we decided to really make it a focus of boxing and to support breast cancer research by raising money and donating on behalf of the Pioneer Boxing Squad. He wore pink and we started the shirt sales to raise money,” said GSU boxing coach, Duane Chapman. “This year, Wrestling joined us during the War in the Waco VII by helping with set up and take down, concessions, 50/50, and selling shirts. Coach Dylan Cottrell and I hope to continue the tradition with both Boxing and Wrestling squads. This year’s donation is the largest to breast cancer research we have made to date.”

“I have read that, on average, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes in this country. So, we know that this is an important cause and I am beyond pleased to see our student athletes, coaches, trainers, administrators, and community members come together in this way,” said Glenville State University President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin. “I feel confident that this donation will help save lives.”

To learn more about the National Breast Cancer Foundation, you can visit www.nationalbreastcancer.org.