GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State University (GSU) has recently joined the “Be The One” Initiative to take steps in helping prevent overdoses on university campus.

Created by the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Program and the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, the initiative works to help prevent opioid overdoses, “increasing prevention and recovery efforts on West Virginia campuses, educating individuals in medication safety, and training them how to properly respond to an overdose,” according to the release from GSU.

One initiative project, the ONEbox, is a “opioid overdose rescue response kit” that contains two doses Naloxone, which can reverse opioid overdoses, along with video instructions on how to handle an overdose emergency.

“We believe Naloxone should be easily accessible everywhere and through our partnerships with the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute and colleges and universities around the state, we are decreasing stigma and providing vital resources to help save lives,” said Director of the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Program, Susie Mullens.

GSU plans on placing eight ONEboxes around campus.

“College campuses are representative of the communities in which they are housed; and they are often the hub for activity in their town,” said President of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Dr. Susan Bissett. “Our campus buildings have AEDs, first aid kits, and fire extinguishers, and so the ONEbox is just one more way to keep our campuses, our students, and our communities safe.”

To learn more about the “Be The One” Initiative, the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network or the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, you can contact Bissett at susan@wvdii.org, Mullens at mullens20@marshall.edu, or call 681-205-2287.