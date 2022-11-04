GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Glenville State University Concert Choir and Chamber Singers will be holding a concert Nov. 16 at in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium under the direction of Sarah Nale, Glenville State’s adjunct professor of voice.

Starting at 7 p.m., the Concert Choir and Chamber Singers will perform with Joshua Stubbs on piano and violinist Allison Dravis.

“Our presentation is called ‘Choral Landscapes: Setting through Song.,’” said Nale. “In this 50-minute concert, members of the Concert Choir and Chamber Singers will present a program of music from throughout the world, featuring foreign pieces from South Africa, the Czech Republic, Argentina, and the British Isles. Special attention will also be paid to our own American musical language and celebrating our beautiful home state, as well.”

Admission will be done by donation. For more information, you can call (304) 462-6109.