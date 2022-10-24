GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Fine Arts Center Auditorium will be the host of a fall concert on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. for the Glenville State University Percussion Ensemble.

The concert will include African drumming, avant-garde, small percussion groups and full percussion ensemble. Admission will be by donation.

“We wanted to do a fall concert because it gives us an opportunity to perform and something to work toward during the semester. I also thought it would be good for the growth of the players and allow us to focus solely on classical and world percussion,” said ensemble director Garrett Hacker. “I think those who come out will see and hear a lot of exciting things that they haven’t experienced before.”

To learn more, you can call (304)-462-6109.