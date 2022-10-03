GLENVILLE, W.Va. – In celebration of their 150th Anniversary, Glenville State University (GSU) will be hosting an exhibit highlighting the institution’s history. The exhibit, titled “150 Years of a Changing Landscape: Glenville Normal School to Glenville State University,” will include photographs and historic artifacts.

The exhibit can be found at the Spears Gallery inside the Fine Arts Center. The gallery opens Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before all Glenville State musical performances in the Fine Arts Center.

“The exhibit documents the 150 years of Glenville State. It has both artifacts and photographs from different eras throughout our history. Examples of degrees, transportation, athletics, and how the overall landscape has changed are all part of this exhibit. We hope this small acknowledgment of our rich 150 years helps visitors understand where we have come from, where we are, and where we are going,” said Jason Gum, GSU Library Director and Archivist, who also curated the exhibit alongside the Department of Fine Arts and the Marketing and Public Relations Office.

Coinciding with Glenville’s fall homecoming festivities, a free and open closing reception for the exhibit will be held on Oct. 14 from 4-6 p.m., light refreshments included. The reception will also act as the formal unveiling of the Emeriti Faculty Wall, featuring photographs of individuals who have been bestowed with professor emeritus status at Glenville State over the years.